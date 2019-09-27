Karpus Management Boosted Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) Position; As Alibaba Group Holdingltd Spons Ads (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Ruggie Capital Group Lowered Holding

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 199,016 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.82M, up from 4.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 79,750 shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdingltd Spons Ads (BABA) by 96.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 7,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 255 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45,000, down from 7,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdingltd Spons Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 31.32 million shares traded or 100.78% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 34.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Ruggie Capital Group, which manages about $285.65 million and $59.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Tech Alphadex Etf (FXL) by 70,857 shares to 75,812 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Unit Ser 1 Etf by 3,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,181 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Nasdaq Cyb Etf.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Applied Materials, Alibaba Group Holding, and Jefferies Financial Group Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Trade War Tanks iShares Emerging Markets ETF – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alibaba (BABA) Investor Meeting Day 1 Takeaways – Goldman Sachs – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will acquire a cross-border e-commerce business unit, Kaola – Live Trading News” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

More notable recent Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oasis Petroleum – An Optimistic Alternative To Whiting Petroleum – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Superior Energy’s Risks Outweigh The Growth Prospect – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust: A Different Approach – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton: Bumping Along The Bottom, Better Days Lie Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock New York Muni Inc (BNY) by 49,092 shares to 402,544 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Ny Divid Advntg Mun Fd Com (NAN) by 44,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Insight Select Income Fund.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Shaker Fin Serv Limited Liability invested in 0.44% or 96,598 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 3,972 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 33,196 shares in its portfolio. Bulldog Ltd holds 0.42% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) or 153,517 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,903 shares. 12,048 are held by Cambridge Invest. Lpl Limited Liability has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Karpus, a New York-based fund reported 4.67M shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 3.92 million shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 25,875 shares. Us National Bank De owns 1,400 shares. 345,483 are owned by Icon Advisers.