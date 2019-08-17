Karpas Strategies Upped Mplx LP (MPLX) Stake; Holder Hollencrest Securities Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 70,763 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 59,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 1.89M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 66,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson reported 862,185 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 887,985 shares. Dean Investment Assoc Ltd reported 0.75% stake. Artisan Prns Partnership holds 3.04 million shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. The North Dakota-based Bell National Bank & Trust has invested 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Provise Management Group Lc holds 1.24% or 123,503 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 1.65 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Addison Capital has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 5.19 million shares. Fiduciary Trust invested in 892,840 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer And has invested 2.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montag A And Associates invested in 1.99% or 182,353 shares. 38,800 are owned by Cornerstone. Moreover, Cornercap Inv Counsel has 0.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,231 shares. Barnett Co Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 408 shares to 1,197 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,266 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. 42,600 shares were bought by Heminger Gary R., worth $1.16 million on Wednesday, August 7. The insider SANDMAN DAN D bought 36,630 shares worth $998,534.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clal Ins Ent Holdings holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Regions Financial Corp stated it has 7,849 shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 11,277 shares or 0% of the stock. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Advsr has invested 0.03% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 1.86M shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 17,822 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Minnesota-based Somerset Group Incorporated Llc has invested 0.28% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). The Pennsylvania-based Harvest Fund Advsrs Limited Company has invested 2.84% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 222,380 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 688,291 shares. 67,625 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. 86,807 were reported by Bollard Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company.