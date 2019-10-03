Karpas Strategies Stake In Centurylink (CTL) Was Lifted; Ingersoll (IR) Shareholder Moore Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Rose

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 468,460 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 431,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 4.37M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.70M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $117.69. About 452,168 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink Financial Situation Improving – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink expands channel partner program in EMEA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) CEO Jeff Storey Presents at Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Electronic Arts, Centurylink and Wynn Resorts – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks Under $20 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. $147,155 worth of stock was bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs accumulated 209,605 shares. 75 are owned by Markston Int Limited Liability Corp. Amp Capital Investors Limited has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Allstate holds 122,242 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Llc holds 30,324 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.91 million shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 15,926 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw & Inc has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mraz Amerine And Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 53,268 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc holds 2,638 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 5.16 million shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Llc holds 0.72% or 86,582 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 102,302 shares.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ingersoll-Rand Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Far Could Ingersoll-Rand Fall? – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Equinox Gold to List on the NYSE American Stock Exchange – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NIO Announces US$200 Million Private Placement of Convertible Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.82 million for 15.32 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested 0.05% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 2.85 million are owned by Generation Inv Llp. Appleton Incorporated Ma owns 0.03% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,182 shares. 9,472 are held by Ferguson Wellman Cap. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 384,645 shares stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 22,091 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lc owns 85,948 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset has invested 1% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Everence Capital Inc stated it has 7,780 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement has 83,890 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 4.52 million shares. Paloma Mngmt owns 9,100 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Veritable LP accumulated 0.02% or 9,614 shares. S&Co invested in 3,920 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 1.68M shares to 3.18 million shares, valued at $136.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimbell Rty Partners Lp.