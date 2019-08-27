Karpas Strategies Raised Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake by $2.14 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Joel Isaacson & Company Has Increased Its Stake by $17.99 Million

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 5.03M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10578.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 95,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,109 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26M, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 19.81M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP; 27/03/2018 – Apple Announces iPad Update at Chicago School Event; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 11/04/2018 – If Zuckerberg was asked about Cook’s comments, the notes urged him to point towards “lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data.”; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91 million and $236.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 0.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brookmont Capital Management stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Com has 43,471 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,487 shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc reported 1.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Element Management Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Armstrong Henry H Associate Incorporated accumulated 9,305 shares. Sigma Counselors Inc invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 13,268 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Webster Retail Bank N A has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0.08% or 170,933 shares. 6,035 were accumulated by Smithbridge Asset Inc De. Spinnaker Tru accumulated 34,502 shares. Zweig holds 62,500 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 335,009 were accumulated by Artemis Mgmt Llp. Thompson Inv Incorporated reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 30,831 are held by Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company. Beach Invest Counsel Pa owns 104,321 shares. Shapiro Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Advsrs Lp accumulated 0.47% or 1.25 million shares. Garde Cap invested in 23,508 shares. Pennsylvania Com invested in 0.01% or 7,706 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 204,791 shares. Moreover, Grandfield And Dodd Limited has 0.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 27,634 shares. Midas Management Corp reported 24,100 shares stake. Iowa Retail Bank holds 3.25% or 37,315 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Trust Company holds 55,215 shares or 2.97% of its portfolio. Security National Tru, a West Virginia-based fund reported 52,650 shares. Haverford Fincl has invested 5.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 5,637 shares to 6,186 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 28,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,184 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).