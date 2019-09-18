Karpas Strategies Position in Centurylink (CTL) Has Increased as Shares Rose; Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) Holder Covey Capital Advisors Cut Its Holding by $476,320 as Stock Value Rose

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 38,873 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 48,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 63,852 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 468,460 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 431,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.68. About 2.88 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is CenturyLink a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Stocks Under $20 – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CenturyLink Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Level 3 Financing Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Bull Case for Exxon Stock Is Strong, but Itâ€™s Not Perfect – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 3,001 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Southeastern Asset Mngmt Inc Tn has 14.45% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 74.90M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 103,992 were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Incorporated. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 40,149 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Co reported 2,758 shares. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Alberta Invest Mgmt accumulated 46,400 shares. Cipher LP stated it has 0.25% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Wetherby Asset Management, a California-based fund reported 14,486 shares. 1.21M are owned by Bogle Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership De. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 229,676 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cognios Capital Limited Liability owns 203,874 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 0.15% or 1.62 million shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of stock. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Friday, May 10.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $48.92M for 38.79 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $83.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,840 shares to 35,833 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl C by 340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).