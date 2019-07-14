Karpas Strategies Lowered Fox Cl A (FOXA) Holding as Stock Were Volatile; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Decreased Holding by $329,394 as Stock Price Rose

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025

Analysts await Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report earnings on August, 14. FOXA’s profit will be $372.40 million for 15.40 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Fox Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 42,887 shares to 517,863 shares, valued at $29.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.51 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity. $838,808 worth of stock was sold by Ourada Jeanette L on Monday, February 4.