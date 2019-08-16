Karpas Strategies Lifted Mplx LP (MPLX) Stake by $370,080; Shah Capital Management Holding in China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Raised by $948,000

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $563.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 12,706 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 70,763 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 59,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 1.21M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “China Yuchai Appoints New Director – PRNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “China Yuchai Int’l (CYD) Misses Q2 EPS by 22c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Is China Yuchai (CYD) a Good Stock For Value Investors? – Zacks.com” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “China Yuchai International Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yuchai Launches China’s First Series of 10 Off-Road Tier 4 Engines – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. Peiffer Garry L. had bought 18,800 shares worth $513,259. SANDMAN DAN D bought $998,534 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 34,165 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.32% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 2,180 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, American Century Companies has 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Peddock Cap Lc holds 234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 27,152 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 62,202 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.98% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 18,429 shares. 929,478 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co has 49,133 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.08% or 17,970 shares. Stockbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 8.46% or 6.99M shares in its portfolio.

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91M and $236.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MPLX LP (MPLX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MPLX declares $0.6675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.