Karpas Strategies Increased Centurylink (CTL) Stake by $405,900; Stock Value Rose; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Shareholder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Raised Stake

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 468,460 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 431,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.08. About 6.82 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37M, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $243.17. About 3.35 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 08/03/2018 – TESLA INC SAYS ON MARCH 7, 2018, ERIC BRANDERIZ LEFT TESLA FOR PERSONAL REASONS – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – NTSB says Tesla booted from crash probe. Tesla says it withdrew, to complain to Congress; 22/05/2018 – China’s Lower Auto Tariff Means More to BMW Than Ford or Tesla; 16/05/2018 – Tesla’s move to shut down production of its Model 3 for six days is a “big deal” but it’s not necessarily a bad thing, according to venture capitalist Gene Munster; 08/05/2018 – A Market Starved for Electric Cars `Thrilled’ at Tesla’s Arrival; 08/03/2018 – Tesla: Accounting Chief Eric Branderiz Left Company for Personal Reasons; 28/03/2018 – Tesla Shareholders Notch Victory In Ongoing Suit Over SolarCity Acquisition — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – In April, Tesla said in a statement it did not require an additional capital raise this year apart from credit lines; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Shareholder Urges Board to Name an Independent Chairman; 23/05/2018 – @elonmusk Elon, it’s one thing to damage the fortunes of those who choose to believe in you and $TSLA. It’s another to impugn the integrity of the media – doing so makes you corrosive to our republic. An unfortunate status for someone of your potential. P.S. I think you lie a lot

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Dev Indraneel bought $147,155. Shares for $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was made by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation owns 609,258 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership accumulated 248,387 shares. 47,860 are owned by Gam Hldgs Ag. Bell Retail Bank accumulated 99,312 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc holds 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 70,461 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Co reported 0.03% stake. Cove Street Cap Ltd Com holds 1.57% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.03 million shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.05% or 14.64 million shares. 49,569 were accumulated by Two Sigma Limited Liability. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 1,050 shares. Susquehanna Llp holds 0% or 30,490 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 485 shares in its portfolio. Southeastern Asset Mngmt Tn accumulated 74.90 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 1.39M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.16% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Nomura invested in 91,378 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bsw Wealth Partners holds 192 shares. 1,163 are held by Next Financial. Blair William And Co Il invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Personal Cap Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Shelton Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 19,365 shares. Fiduciary Company reported 1,175 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability Com reported 245 shares. Valley Advisers Inc accumulated 190 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 3,816 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Limited Liability accumulated 445,942 shares or 3.26% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.02% or 15,095 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability invested in 80 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. Another trade for 102,880 shares valued at $25.00 million was made by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720.