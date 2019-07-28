Karpas Strategies Holding in Mplx LP (MPLX) Lifted by $370,080 as Shares Declined; As Amdocs Limited (DOX) Market Value Rose, Cooke & Bieler LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $331,290

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,763 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 59,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 4.49 million shares traded or 124.95% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX)

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 6,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.42M, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Amdocs Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 311,374 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91M and $236.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 5.45 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 436 shares or 0% of the stock. 27,152 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Benjamin F Edwards And Com reported 55 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Evergreen Management Ltd Company invested in 34,500 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 34,165 are owned by Parkside Savings Bank & Tru. Advisory Research holds 5.01M shares. Lucas reported 44,719 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Brookfield Asset holds 1.09% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 7.85 million shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0.05% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 33,970 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has invested 0.5% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny stated it has 10,104 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.12% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Clal Limited has invested 0.01% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX).

