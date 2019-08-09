Karpas Strategies Has Upped Its Mplx LP (MPLX) Position by $370,080; Optimum Investment Advisors Decreased Its Position in Main Street Capital (MAIN) as Valuation Rose

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 1,605 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60,000, down from 31,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 364,082 shares traded or 55.32% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 70,763 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 59,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 2.73 million shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c

