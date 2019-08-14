Karpas Strategies Has Trimmed Its Fox Cl A (FOXA) Holding as Shares Declined; American International Group Increased Holding in Thor Industries (THO) by $493,644

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 3.53M shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 19/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – BUSINESS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey W. Ubben Steps Down from 21st Century Fox’s Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Candidate for California State Superintendent and Guided Tour of 21st-Century Learning Space to Hold Center Stage at 2018; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST INTENDS TO ESTABLISH SKY NEWS BOARD AND INTENDS TO COMMIT THAT FOR A PERIOD OF 10 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – LATEST: Comcast preparing for mid-June bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets, which could add $100B in debt to Comcast’s balance sheet; Comcast also willing to offer new deal protections; 10/04/2018 – EU carries out antitrust raid at firms dealing with sports media rights; 17/05/2018 – SUZANNE SCOTT NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FOX NEWS; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox 3Q Adj EPS 49c

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Thor Industries Inc (THO) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 7,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 110,467 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89M, up from 102,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.13% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.61. About 385,481 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eagle Ridge has 0.93% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Hbk Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Credit Suisse Ag has 70,517 shares. Clark Cap Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). M&T National Bank Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 3,436 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 3,403 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 10,947 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0.1% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Creative Planning holds 7,061 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hgk Asset Management has invested 0.14% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Camarda Advisors Llc, Florida-based fund reported 188 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 67,395 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 343,173 shares to 6.57M shares, valued at $400.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 4,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,209 shares, and cut its stake in Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS).