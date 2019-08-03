Karpas Strategies Has Lifted Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding; A-R-T- Advisors Lowered Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Position by $800,400

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 27,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 88,737 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 116,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.60% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 2.00M shares traded or 124.22% up from the average. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, BUYS THREE-STORE BOOT CHAIN IN TX; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MLN, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 415,389 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Affinity Investment Advsr Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 10,570 shares. Moreover, Granite Point Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.5% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 175,000 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.02% or 1.76M shares. Farmers & Merchants Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Sandler Capital Mngmt owns 343,509 shares. Petrus Lta owns 6,929 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company holds 0% or 5,500 shares. Dana Inv Advisors has 96,959 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability owns 88,737 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 260,522 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veon Ltd by 189,800 shares to 227,433 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Inv Management reported 5,411 shares. First Foundation Advsr has invested 2.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Monarch Mngmt reported 12,066 shares. Horizon Inv Ser Limited Liability Corp holds 0.88% or 11,650 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 1.18M shares. Markel Corp accumulated 1.81 million shares or 3.36% of the stock. Diligent Investors Ltd stated it has 36,199 shares. 21,503 are owned by Kempen Nv. Raymond James Associate owns 1.76M shares. D L Carlson Group Inc holds 0.65% or 19,992 shares. 2,005 are owned by First Dallas Secs. Natixis Advsr LP reported 438,341 shares stake. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.05% or 18,829 shares. Contravisory Investment Mngmt invested 1.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). River Road Asset Mgmt Lc reported 7,297 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91 million and $236.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.