Karpas Strategies Has Lifted Mplx LP (MPLX) Holding; Motley Fool Wealth Management Decreased Its American Tower (AMT) Position as Market Value Rose

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 8,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,785 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.30 million, down from 96,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $211.31. About 1.43 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,763 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 59,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 2.29M shares traded or 28.29% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91M and $236.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 2.24 million shares. Cincinnati reported 0.14% stake. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.98% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 26,982 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Sei Investments holds 0% or 135 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Ltd reported 14,014 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,800 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 160,341 were reported by Nbw Cap Ltd Liability Company. First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Private Capital Advsr has 245,261 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ares Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Van Eck Corp holds 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 22,162 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Invsts Americas reported 0.69% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cbre Clarion Ltd Llc invested in 15,076 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc has 236,658 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 54,247 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First National invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Putnam Invs Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.17M shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 3,793 shares. Advisor Prns Limited holds 0.27% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 10,798 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 2,111 shares. 144,060 are owned by Prns Gp Ag. 119 are held by Farmers Bank & Trust. The New York-based Cohen And Steers has invested 4.61% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 964,479 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 30,000 shares. Mairs Power, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,345 shares.

