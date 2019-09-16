Karpas Strategies Has Lifted Centurylink (CTL) Stake By $405,900; Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

Karpas Strategies Llc increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 8.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Karpas Strategies Llc acquired 36,900 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Karpas Strategies Llc holds 468,460 shares with $5.51 million value, up from 431,560 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $14.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 15.97M shares traded or 30.00% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw

Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.18, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 40 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 34 sold and reduced holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database reported: 32.78 million shares, up from 31.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Templeton Global Income Fund in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 20 Increased: 32 New Position: 8.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 was bought by Dev Indraneel. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Shares for $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 29,410 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 197,901 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1.32 million shares. Cove Street Ltd Company holds 1.03M shares. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 20,742 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.05% or 14.64M shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 40,149 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 358,627 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.25M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). New York-based Focused Wealth has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Utd Asset Strategies invested in 10,080 shares. Jefferies Llc owns 283,582 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 1,220 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 16,686 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Templeton Global Income Fund for 3.24 million shares. Jnba Financial Advisors owns 1.37 million shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 1.52% invested in the company for 5.49 million shares. The Texas-based Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has invested 1.37% in the stock. Windsor Capital Management Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 456,283 shares.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 251,780 shares traded. Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The company has market cap of $820.96 million. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. It has a 13.6 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.