Karpas Strategies Has Increased Its Position in Mplx LP (MPLX) by $370,080; P-A-W Capital Has Increased Holding in Usa Technologies (USAT)

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 550,617 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT)

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 70,763 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 59,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 3.17M shares traded or 28.54% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 70,000 shares to 360,000 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91M and $236.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.