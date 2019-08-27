Karpas Strategies Has Decreased Fox Cl A (FOXA) Stake by $1.64 Million; As National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Aristotle Capital Management Upped Position

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 2.96 million shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey W. Ubben Steps Down from 21st Century Fox’s Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – FOX 61: EXCLUSIVE: Families of Sheehan HS football players involved in serious crash speak to FOX 61; 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 12/04/2018 – SKY PLC – RESPONSE TO ANNOUNCEMENT BY UK TAKEOVER PANEL; 17/04/2018 – Fox News says did not know of TV host Hannity’s ties to Trump lawyer; 16/05/2018 – Senior Leadership Named for the Proposed New Fox; 18/04/2018 – Twenty-First Cen: Sky and National Geographic fight to eradicate plastic litter in oceans; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 23/05/2018 – Hohn’s TCI Fund Management Owns 7.4% Stake in Fox — Letter

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 149,022 shares as the company's stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 5.83 million shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355.22M, up from 5.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co N J for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 456,712 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold NFG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 61.38 million shares or 2.80% less from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,100 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 8,700 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advisors Lc has invested 0.04% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Sandy Spring Bancorp owns 590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Horizon Inv Service has invested 0.41% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 10,395 shares. Nordea Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 208,041 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd holds 17,420 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 227,021 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.01% or 7,313 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invs Lc invested in 0.01% or 2,871 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 10,471 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.05% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Schroder Investment Mgmt invested in 2,110 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG).

