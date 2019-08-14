Karpas Strategies Has Cut Position in Fox Cl A (FOXA) by $1.64 Million; Smithbridge Asset Management Holding in Metlife Com (MET) Cut by $705,600 as Market Valuation Rose

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 65.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 8,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 6.35 million shares traded or 37.43% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Return on Equity 9%; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company's stock declined 5.28% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $21.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 2.62 million shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp invested 0.15% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Pnc Group holds 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 475,709 shares. Perkins Coie has invested 0.89% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Quantum Management owns 22,531 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability reported 2,840 shares stake. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 100,009 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Utah Retirement System, a Utah-based fund reported 153,772 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West invested 0.48% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Us Bancshares De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 167,155 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division accumulated 6,225 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 0.16% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Foothills Asset Management Ltd has 1.14% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 5,980 shares. Arrow Financial owns 2,812 shares.