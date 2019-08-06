Karpas Strategies Has Boosted Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position By $2.14 Million; Hound Partners Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $2.63 Million

Karpas Strategies Llc increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 54.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Karpas Strategies Llc acquired 19,253 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Karpas Strategies Llc holds 54,758 shares with $6.08 million value, up from 35,505 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $249.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 10.44M shares traded or 19.83% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds

Hound Partners Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hound Partners Llc acquired 22,495 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Hound Partners Llc holds 1.59 million shares with $187.90 million value, up from 1.57 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75M shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkley W R Corporation holds 0.26% or 10,078 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent Com has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,212 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 18,829 shares. Pictet Bank & Trust & stated it has 44,205 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt, Iowa-based fund reported 33,632 shares. Skylands Limited Liability accumulated 8,000 shares. 7,400 were reported by Saybrook Capital Nc. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 67,367 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Company owns 36,623 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0.72% or 23.24M shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Quantres Asset Management Limited accumulated 2,800 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 39,411 shares. Cibc Bankshares Usa reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $114 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 10.20% above currents $138.3 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. Macquarie Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Monday, June 17. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northrock Ltd Co invested in 1.08% or 34,844 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt LP accumulated 0.77% or 296,300 shares. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership owns 23,500 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison & Partners has invested 1.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montecito Bancshares And Tru invested in 45,826 shares. Town And Country Commercial Bank And Dba First Bankers invested in 62,848 shares or 3.52% of the stock. Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md reported 4.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carroll Assoc has 191,985 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Holderness Investments Communication holds 3.56% or 63,059 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Advsr Lc holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,271 shares. California-based Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 2.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 3.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas-based Bbva Compass Bancshares Incorporated has invested 1.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).