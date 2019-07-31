Karpas Strategies Cut Its Fox Cl A (FOXA) Stake by $1.64 Million as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Stake in Brightcove (Call) (BCOV) Has Lifted by $319,200 as Valuation Rose

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Brightcove Inc (Call) (BCOV) by 169.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 39,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,500 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534,000, up from 23,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Brightcove Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $481.55M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.58. About 168,612 shares traded or 10.24% up from the average. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 1.11% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK WILL SUCCEED KEVIN RHODES; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 03/05/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Robert Noreck CFO; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES JEFF RAY CEO; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES ROBERT NORECK CFO; 15/04/2018 – The Quint India Selects Brightcove For Its Digital-First News Platform; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $165 MLN TO $168 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove Sees 2Q Rev $41.3M-$41.8M

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 2.81 million shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 15/03/2018 – FOX News Channel Re-Signs Shepard Smith to Multiyear Deal; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – FOX 29: BREAKING: Fox News is reporting that the Austin serial bombing suspect is dead after a confrontation with police; 22/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Derrol Nail FOX 35 reports that police are asking parents to not drop their kids off at Titusville High; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK; 15/03/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY CONFIDENTIALITY PACT; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 341 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated has 446,177 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 649,544 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 100,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 29,700 shares. Frontier Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 226,607 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Group Incorporated One Trading LP has 22,658 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 19,784 are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 161,468 shares. 9,788 are held by Citigroup. Amer Int holds 0% or 23,020 shares. Moreover, King Luther Management Corp has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 55,000 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $42,250 activity.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 387,906 shares to 2,094 shares, valued at $50,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 1.33 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,392 shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.

