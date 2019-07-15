Karpas Strategies Boosted Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding by $2.14 Million; Stock Value Rose; Phocas Financial Has Cut Its Position in Progenics Pharma (PGNX) by $2.21 Million as Share Value Rose

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (PGNX) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 551,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Progenics Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 320,139 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 34.41% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Month Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA® (iobenguane l 131); 11/05/2018 – Progenics And Fellow Plaintiffs Valeant, Salix and Wyeth Reach Patent Settlement With Par Pharmaceutical; 08/03/2018 Progenics Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 02/05/2018 – Summary Judgment Granted Upholding the Validity of Formulation Patent Protecting RELISTOR® Injection; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endoc; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Mo Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA(R) (iobenguane I 131); 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA- CO,OTHER PLAINTIFFS ALLEGE PRODUCTS FOR WHICH PAR IS SEEKING U.S. MARKETING APPROVAL INFRINGES CO’S,OTHER PLAINTIFFS’ U.S. PATENTS; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane l 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endocrine Society (ENDO) Annual Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGNX)

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $144.15. About 2.53M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91M and $236.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Yakira Mngmt stated it has 84,487 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability reported 29,808 shares. Moreover, Trust Co Of Virginia Va has 1.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Frontier Invest Mngmt Com has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stonebridge Capital Management Inc has 2.76% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 68,000 shares. 28,417 were accumulated by Naples Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. 5,125 are held by Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 23,766 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Hartline Corporation invested in 32,091 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.59% or 233,731 shares. Regents Of The University Of California has invested 1.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 148,361 were accumulated by Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi. Bartlett Comm reported 451,876 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 76,131 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 11,501 shares to 140,977 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. by 59,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PGNX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 8.33% less from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 204,203 shares. 335,729 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp. Group Inc accumulated 0% or 63,759 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,101 shares. 10 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 40,327 shares or 0% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 138,663 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 40,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 129,169 shares in its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 524 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assoc Lc owns 2.29M shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Sei Investments holds 0% or 6,053 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 17,400 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% or 57,403 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% EPS growth.