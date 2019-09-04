Karpas Strategies Boosted Mplx LP (MPLX) Holding by $370,080; Balyasny Asset Management Increases Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO)

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 112.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 697,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.44M, up from 620,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 1.14M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 70,763 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 59,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $28.34. About 205,998 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. The insider Peiffer Garry L. bought 18,800 shares worth $513,259. SANDMAN DAN D bought $998,534 worth of stock.

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91M and $236.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 9,970 shares to 23,967 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 6,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,573 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.