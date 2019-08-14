Karpas Strategies Boosted Its Mplx LP (MPLX) Stake by $370,080; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Manikay Partners Has Lifted Its Position

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $77. About 156,081 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge — Change the World for Good; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 16/04/2018 – FCC IN SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR RURAL CALL DELIVERY; 07/05/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES BTV APPEARANCE; 30/04/2018 – Editorial: The Implausible Promises of a T-Mobile-Sprint Merger; 25/05/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries! T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge Ends Soon

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 70,763 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 59,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 291,003 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $810.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 250,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. Peiffer Garry L. also bought $513,259 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on Friday, August 9. The insider SANDMAN DAN D bought $998,534.

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91 million and $236.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

