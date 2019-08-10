Karpas Strategies Boosted Its Holding in Mplx LP (MPLX) by $370,080 as Share Price Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Upped Stake

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27M, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 70,763 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 59,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 1.96 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91 million and $236.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability accumulated 67,721 shares. The New York-based Zimmer Lp has invested 1.51% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Guggenheim Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 60,735 shares. 21,308 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Company. Barnett & owns 0.2% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 10,670 shares. Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 14,355 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Franklin Resource holds 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 21,210 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Lucas Mngmt stated it has 44,719 shares. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mgmt LP has 0.89% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 566,829 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 995,363 shares. One Trading LP accumulated 0% or 2,396 shares. Pinnacle Limited Com has 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 95,010 shares.

