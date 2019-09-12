Karpas Strategies Boosted Its Centurylink (CTL) Stake; As Wabtec (WAB) Valuation Rose, Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Lifted Its Stake

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 169.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 8,144 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $584,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $74.46. About 1.79M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 468,460 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 431,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.63% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 22.27M shares traded or 83.49% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. $404,250 worth of stock was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480 on Thursday, May 23. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Dev Indraneel bought $147,155.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CenturyLink Announces Proposed Private Offering of Level 3 Financing Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CenturyLink Cobbles Together a Decent Second Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Top US Stocks Under $20 – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink expands channel partner program in EMEA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $316.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Etf (DIA) by 2,120 shares to 6,314 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fmc Corp New (NYSE:FMC) by 11,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,212 shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA).