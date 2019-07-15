Karp Capital Management Upped Stake in Fortinet (FTNT); Estabrook Capital Management Has Raised Cvs (CVS) Stake by $15.53 Million

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 4036.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $84.72. About 674,291 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Corporation (CVS) by 2400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 288 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18 million, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 3.78 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $10.73 million worth of stock was sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Limited Com has 0.42% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 18,682 shares. Amer Assets Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has 35,000 shares. Van Eck Assocs reported 150,114 shares. Moreover, Salem Counselors has 1.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 154,875 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 5,710 shares. Linscomb Williams invested in 0.24% or 52,061 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fjarde Ap accumulated 443,800 shares. Moreover, Pzena Inv Limited Company has 0.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 0.8% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 15,164 shares. 1.14 million are owned by Mackenzie Financial Corp. Comm Fincl Bank has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moon Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 56,765 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser accumulated 53,111 shares.

