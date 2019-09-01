Karp Capital Management Upped Huntsman (HUN) Stake by $1.53 Million; Sg Americas Securities Has Decreased Its Stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by $1.81 Million

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 77.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 42,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 12,498 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546,000, down from 54,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.84 billion market cap company. It closed at $36.95 lastly. It is down 10.52% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – REMAIN COMMITTED TO DEVELOPING UPSTREAM OPPORTUNITIES AND DELIVERING FIVE-YEAR GROWTH STRATEGY; 24/04/2018 – BP has ‘very strong’ partnership with Rosneft – CEO; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Rev $69.14B; 09/03/2018 – BP HAS NOT STARTED IMPORTING FUEL IN MEXICO : GRANADA; 19/03/2018 – REG-Prosafe SE: BP charters Safe Caledonia for West of Shetland; 12/03/2018 – BP SELECTS MCDERMOTT & BHGE FOR SUBSEA CONTRACTS FOR WEST; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 510P; 15/03/2018 – AKER BP ASA AKERBP.OL – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PARTIALLY REPAY (WITHOUT CANCELLING) DRAWN COMMITMENTS UNDER COMPANY’S RESERVES-BASED LENDING FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 6934.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 69,348 shares as the company's stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 70,348 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 1.93M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc Cl A (NYSE:W) by 26,683 shares to 40,336 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc Com by 318,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd Sponsored Ads.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). The New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lc has invested 0.09% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Karp Capital Mgmt Corp reported 70,348 shares. 29,000 were reported by Icon Advisers. Morgan Stanley owns 377,718 shares. Opus Investment Inc accumulated 55,600 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Boston Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.21% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 184,942 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd invested in 398,620 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Acadian Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Jefferies Gru Limited Co holds 38,233 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman, New York-based fund reported 11,341 shares. Aperio Group reported 258,765 shares stake. 46,735 were reported by Agf Incorporated.