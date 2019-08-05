Karp Capital Management Upped Fortinet (FTNT) Holding; Pegasystems Has 1.43 Sentiment

Karp Capital Management Corp increased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 4036.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired 13,120 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Karp Capital Management Corp holds 13,445 shares with $1.13 million value, up from 325 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $12.45B valuation. The stock decreased 7.71% or $6.64 during the last trading session, reaching $79.42. About 1.74 million shares traded or 9.79% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M

Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 77 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 54 sold and reduced positions in Pegasystems Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 31.89 million shares, up from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pegasystems Inc in top ten positions increased from 4 to 8 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 40 Increased: 43 New Position: 34.

The stock decreased 5.25% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $68.24. About 398,186 shares traded or 24.77% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 25/04/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Customer Case Management in 2018 CRM Service Awards; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pegasystems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGA); 15/05/2018 – Pegasystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and activities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.59 billion. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and activities applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management.

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Pegasystems to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 via Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Checking Up on 5 Stocks That Were Riding the Bull Market, 2 Years Later – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Pega Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Software – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Pegasystems (PEGA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Luxor Capital Group Lp holds 6.22% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. for 2.86 million shares. North Run Capital Lp owns 142,500 shares or 5.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 5.54% invested in the company for 335,300 shares. The New York-based Cadian Capital Management Lp has invested 5.51% in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P., a Texas-based fund reported 965,718 shares.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 106.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Fortinet had 15 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan upgraded Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) rating on Monday, June 24. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $93 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of FTNT in report on Friday, August 2 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. First Analysis upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, February 8 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley.