Karp Capital Management Stake in Fortinet (FTNT) Lifted by $447,640; Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holder Francisco Partners Management LP Lifted Its Holding by $451,604

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 43.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 5,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 19,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 13,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $76.76. About 993,045 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C

Francisco Partners Management Lp increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp bought 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 186,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 73,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 231,294 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $33.0M; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Doesn’t Expect New Regulations to Have Material Adverse Effect on Overall Fincl Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCAP); 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $33M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Expands Cryptocurrency Offering with Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL ECN VOLUME $ 279M, UP 21%; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SEES ESMA’S NEW RULES PLACING UNDER 5% OF ’18 REV AT RISK

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “GAIN Capital Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “GAIN Commences Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Purchase up to $50 Million of its Shares – PR Newswire” published on October 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vista Oil & Gas leads financial gainers, U.S. Global Investors and Lexington Realty Trust among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Gain Capital Holdings Inc Stock Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 28, 2017 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Watch After Analyst Upgrades – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 1.86% less from 20.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd invested in 10,000 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Pnc Financial Gru reported 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Robotti Robert holds 337,365 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Kestrel Inv Mgmt Corp stated it has 434,150 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Axa reported 163,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Jane Street Gru Ltd Co holds 0% or 24,866 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 99,483 shares. Paloma Mngmt has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 32,732 were accumulated by First Tru Advsrs L P. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Incorporated owns 334,720 shares. Alphaone Svcs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% stake. Financial Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 81,302 shares.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Share Price Increased 197% – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “How Palo Alto Networks Is Lifting the Cybersecurity Industry – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fortinet to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Karp Capital Management Corp, which manages about $168.02M and $315.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 14,937 shares to 15,877 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.