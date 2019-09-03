Karp Capital Management Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $2.10 Million; Flight Safety Technologies (FLT) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Flight Safety Technologies Inc (FLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 183 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 175 reduced and sold their positions in Flight Safety Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 78.66 million shares, down from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Flight Safety Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 11 to 11 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 152 Increased: 114 New Position: 69.

12 West Capital Management Lp holds 9.7% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for 482,338 shares. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owns 54,000 shares or 7.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crescent Park Management L.P. has 6.81% invested in the company for 157,301 shares. The New York-based Palestra Capital Management Llc has invested 6.08% in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.43 million shares.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment services and products primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $25.59 billion. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related services and products at participating locations. It has a 30.19 P/E ratio. The firm also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $247.79 million for 25.81 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

