Karp Capital Management Raised Its Fortinet (FTNT) Holding by $447,640; As Equinix (EQIX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Decreased by $4.54 Million Its Position

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 43.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 5,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 19,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 13,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $78.73. About 480,836 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 253,313 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.74 million, down from 262,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $535.83. About 112,832 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 101,053 shares to 119,227 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 157,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 1,765 shares. 75,470 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. 22,136 were accumulated by First Republic Invest Management. Appleton Partners Inc Ma stated it has 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 115,600 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 305,495 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 0.03% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 16,731 shares. Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bp Public Ltd Company owns 8,000 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.11% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 16,735 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.13% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 2,341 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 501 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Prudential holds 0.08% or 106,707 shares in its portfolio.

Karp Capital Management Corp, which manages about $168.02 million and $315.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 14,937 shares to 15,877 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.