Karp Capital Management Raised Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Shares Declined; Eagle Global Advisors Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Lifted by $2.53 Million

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 215.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 25,563 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56M, up from 8,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 2.10M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 31,413 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.42 million, up from 24,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $389.25. About 688,479 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the US Air Force; 06/03/2018 – Weapons of the future: Here’s the new war tech Lockheed Martin is pitching to the Pentagon; 04/05/2018 – U.S. approves possible sale of military aircraft to Germany-Pentagon; 05/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch: Lockheed Martin Outlook Revised to Positive From Stable; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed shrugs off F-35 spat to lift outlook; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Building Bridges to a Brighter Future; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z; 03/04/2018 – NASA Selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Build X-Plane; 03/04/2018 – NASA awards $247.5 million cost-plus contract to Lockheed Martin to design and build a supersonic aircraft that does not create a traditional sonic boom

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 14,192 shares to 302,315 shares, valued at $20.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 3,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,228 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Karp Capital Management Corp, which manages about $168.02 million and $315.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 14,937 shares to 15,877 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.