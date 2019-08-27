Karp Capital Management Lifted Its Huntsman (HUN) Position; American Assets Trust Has 1.66 Sentiment

American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 96 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 58 cut down and sold their stock positions in American Assets Trust Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 44.78 million shares, up from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding American Assets Trust Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 47 Increased: 72 New Position: 24.

Karp Capital Management Corp increased Huntsman Corp (HUN) stake by 6934.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired 69,348 shares as Huntsman Corp (HUN)’s stock declined 2.84%. The Karp Capital Management Corp holds 70,348 shares with $1.58M value, up from 1,000 last quarter. Huntsman Corp now has $4.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 1.73 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Net $274M; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Rev $2.3B; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CEO PETER HUNTSMAN SPEAKS IN SALT LAKE CITY INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 59.85 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires and develops high quality retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in attractive, high-barrier-to-entry markets in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

American Assets Inc holds 76.5% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. for 6.08 million shares. American Assets Investment Management Llc owns 1.46 million shares or 10.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 2.33% invested in the company for 1.78 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has invested 1.76% in the stock. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 1.04 million shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity. On Thursday, May 9 STRYKER DAVID M bought $19,615 worth of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 1,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Huntsman has $3100 highest and $21 lowest target. $27.20’s average target is 43.99% above currents $18.89 stock price. Huntsman had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HUN in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Sell” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, May 10. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Company stated it has 1.4% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.01% or 11,557 shares in its portfolio. 286,943 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. 4,000 are owned by Dubuque Retail Bank And Trust. Proshare Limited Co holds 0% or 12,976 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas invested 0.16% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Towle has 3.06% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 1.20 million shares. Captrust Fincl reported 1,259 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 174,687 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Sit Investment, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,650 shares. Prudential Finance invested in 2.25M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Brinker Capital Incorporated owns 49,111 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

