Karp Capital Management Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Orinda Asset Management Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Decreased as Share Value Rose

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 284.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,223 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 6,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) by 61.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 47,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474,000, down from 77,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 1.14M shares traded. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.49% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 23/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual and £153m trust part ways over fee dispute; 09/04/2018 – Invesco’s $39 Billion Deal, Fee Cuts Solidify Spot in ETF Limbo; 20/04/2018 – BURFORD CAPITAL LTD – INVESCO NOW OWNS 17.78% OF BURFORD AND ITS SHAREHOLDING REMAINS A CORE POSITION IN INVESCO’S FUNDS; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Statement re Inside Information; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco EMEA ETFs: Net Asset Value(s); 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Portfolio Update; 03/04/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME ‘BBB-F’ RATING TO INVESCO INDIA BOND FUND; 10/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus reported 476,910 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 91,591 shares or 5.69% of its portfolio. Verity Verity reported 105,439 shares. American International Group has invested 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S&T Bancorporation Pa holds 1.62% or 61,014 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 55,853 shares. Fin Architects Inc owns 3,260 shares. 803,898 are held by Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc. Tru Investment Advsr holds 5.51% or 39,635 shares. The Netherlands-based Alpinvest Bv has invested 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natl Asset Mgmt owns 106,406 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Company Ltd Liability has 23,460 shares. Gradient Investments Lc has 20,864 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Hbk Invests Lp stated it has 8,357 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wilsey Asset Management reported 12.79% stake.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $31,410 activity.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Net Lease Inc by 67,497 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pfd Income Opprtny Fd (JPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold IVR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 84.42 million shares or 18.36% more from 71.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Serv Gp Inc reported 0% stake. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors owns 20,499 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Burney has 95,949 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt, California-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 23.16M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 41,007 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 50,358 were reported by Caxton Associates Lp. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.02% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) for 86,696 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 28,487 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 379,373 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Fmr Lc holds 0% or 767,206 shares.