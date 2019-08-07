Karp Capital Management Increased Huntsman (HUN) Stake; Last Week American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Analysts

Karp Capital Management Corp increased Huntsman Corp (HUN) stake by 6934.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired 69,348 shares as Huntsman Corp (HUN)’s stock declined 2.84%. The Karp Capital Management Corp holds 70,348 shares with $1.58M value, up from 1,000 last quarter. Huntsman Corp now has $4.15B valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 1.49M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Bill; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280517 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Rev $2.3B; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – HUNTSMAN WILL PAY $350 MLN IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Net $274M; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold American Public Education, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 15.25 million shares or 0.83% more from 15.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 219,054 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chilton Inv Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 25,336 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) for 5,700 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 103,687 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) for 42,205 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 191,575 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 0% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Rhumbline Advisers owns 48,170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.38 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). The New York-based Art Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Inc reported 22,529 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 15,500 shares or 0% of the stock.

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus postsecondary education. The company has market cap of $449.88 million. The firm operates through two divisions, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It has a 21.91 P/E ratio. It offers 106 degree programs and 103 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp Inc stated it has 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 431,517 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 258,765 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Smith Graham & Communications Inv Advisors Lp reported 0.62% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Schroder Invest Group has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). First Personal Fincl Serv holds 282 shares. Karp Cap Management holds 0.56% or 70,348 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Corp accumulated 64,754 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 761,122 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Gam Ag invested in 0.39% or 415,000 shares. Korea Inv stated it has 86,200 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 41,764 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt Lp holds 180,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 94,206 shares.