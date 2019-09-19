Karp Capital Management Has Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $2.43 Million; Share Price Declined; Zazove Associates Has Trimmed Its Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (KYN) Holding as Market Value Were Volatile

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 215.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 25,563 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56M, up from 8,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $130.71. About 2.18M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J

Zazove Associates Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (KYN) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc sold 18,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 141,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, down from 159,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 259,598 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 75,742 shares or 3.09% of their US portfolio. E&G Advsr LP reported 0.57% stake. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 2.73% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 217,495 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 88,630 shares. Bell Bancorp owns 3,590 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sfmg Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Haverford Fincl Svcs reported 3.06% stake. Pinnacle Associates stated it has 212,450 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel, a California-based fund reported 180,874 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Somerset Tru holds 33,372 shares. Sol Cap Management has invested 0.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Holowesko Prtnrs invested in 14,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 615,232 were reported by Cap Advisers Lc. Pioneer National Bank N A Or reported 2.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Karp Capital Management Corp, which manages about $168.02 million and $315.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 14,937 shares to 15,877 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camelot Portfolios holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 18,136 shares. 339,946 were reported by Sit Assocs. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc holds 0.73% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 125,850 shares. Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.2% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 459,818 shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cap Inv Advsr Ltd Company owns 2,768 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hilltop has 0.17% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Covington Capital holds 2,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 257,765 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc reported 68,845 shares. Comm Bancorp reported 36,178 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 2,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Terril Brothers stated it has 12,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 11,320 shares.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kaman Corporation (Prn) by 7.76M shares to 64.32M shares, valued at $75.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 9.47 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L had bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515. Baker James C bought $305,234 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.