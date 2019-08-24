Karp Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Fortinet (FTNT) by $1.09 Million as Stock Price Declined; Perigon Wealth Management Has Upped Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $349,530 as Share Price Declined

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 3,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 4036.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 13,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 1.31 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB) by 3,582 shares to 19,198 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target (NYSE:TGT) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,147 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr (Treasuryaccess).