Karp Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) as Stock Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Rose While Barry Investment Advisors Cut Stake by $345,760

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 7,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $352.84. About 3.21 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN INTENDS TO PURCHASE 10 787-9 JETS VALUED AT $2.82 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Takes Delivery of its Second Boeing 787 Dreamliner; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.42. About 3.96 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was sold by Smith Gregory D. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million.

Barry Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $681.59 million and $319.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 16,802 shares to 293,246 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 53,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 624,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.