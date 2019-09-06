Kar Auction Svcs (Put) (KAR) Shareholder Melvin Capital Management LP Raised Position; Kirr Marbach & Company Has Cut Autozone (AZO) Stake by $325,632

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 318 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 16,051 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44 million, down from 16,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $10.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1144.95. About 118,305 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (Put) (KAR) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 410,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 853,832 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.33% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Moreover, Sirios Capital Mgmt Lp has 0.91% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 291,040 shares. 105,968 were reported by Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.02% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Blair William And Il owns 20,789 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Opus Capital Group accumulated 0.24% or 17,512 shares. Eventide Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.08% or 610,000 shares. Tributary Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,300 shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 0% or 7,047 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,412 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fort Limited Partnership owns 16,386 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 132,425 shares. Aqr Capital Lc holds 561,257 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 125,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $85.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.63 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62M shares, and cut its stake in Laureate Education Inc (Call).

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 29,744 shares to 568,050 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $517.81 million for 13.17 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.