Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Valuation Rose While Scopia Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shares Rose While Rock Springs Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 143.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 2.57 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.14 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 2.87M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.38M, down from 334,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.06M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.55 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $219,950 was bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN. Barry Richard had bought 1,300 shares worth $159,250 on Monday, August 12. On Monday, August 12 INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 16,252 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 930,224 are owned by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 240,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank & accumulated 132 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation has 18,732 shares. Bsw Wealth owns 0.02% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 344 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Pitcairn Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 2,000 shares. 3,948 are held by Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Com. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0% or 2,317 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 2,990 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc owns 87,492 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Partner Fund Mgmt LP reported 546,786 shares.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc by 283,256 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $18.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 70,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Mgmt reported 0.29% stake. Parametric Assocs Lc accumulated 597,203 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated stated it has 9,670 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust owns 656,166 shares. Penn Mngmt Inc reported 56,809 shares. Signaturefd Llc reported 99 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited reported 42,358 shares stake. Macquarie Grp Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 5.66M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.02% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Amg Funds Llc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 21,217 shares. Virtu Limited Company reported 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 28,873 shares. 230,992 are held by Ancora Lc. 38,273 are held by Regions Fin Corp.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.36 million shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $203.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 486,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

