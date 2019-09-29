Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Valuation Rose While Crescent Park Management LP Decreased Its Stake; As Novartis Ag (NVS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Lifted Holding

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 9,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 283,454 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.88 million, up from 273,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 2.32M shares traded or 19.62% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 02/05/2018 – City of Hope Becomes One of the First to Offer Tisagenlecleucel CAR T Cell Therapy for Adult Patients with the Most Common Type; 09/05/2018 – DURECT – PURSUANT TO AMENDED AGREEMENT, THERE IS NEW TERMINATION FEE PAYABLE TO DURECT IN EVENT THAT SANDOZ TERMINATES AGREEMENT FOR CONVENIENCE; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS ALCON STRATEGIC REVIEW IS PROGRESSING, WITH POTENTIAL ACTION NOT LIKELY BEFORE THE FIRST HALF OF 2019; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO LOOK FOR BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN CORE THERAPEUTIC AREAS, NEW TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS FOUR OF THE 11 DIRECTORS OF THE JOINT JV BOARD ARE APPOINTED BY NOVARTIS. THEYWILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION; 14/05/2018 – Senate Democrats are questioning AT&T and Novartis over payments made to President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – PURSUANT TO AMENDED AGREEMENT, DURECT REMAINS ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $230 MLN IN SALES-BASED MILESTONES; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 07/05/2018 – Pharma Mfg: India’s Aurobindo looks to buy Novartis generic derma biz

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 103,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 576,074 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.40 million, down from 679,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 1.54M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation has invested 0.06% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Moreover, Bahl & Gaynor has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Advisors Preferred Ltd Llc invested in 402 shares or 0% of the stock. Anchor Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.62% or 680,552 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Aperio Limited Liability has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Clear Street Markets Limited Liability has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Claar Advsr Limited Company accumulated 0.03% or 2,450 shares. Yakira Mgmt holds 0.79% or 160,833 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Com holds 44,270 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tributary Management Lc accumulated 9,300 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 14,286 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 28,077 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 5,794 shares. Dumont And Blake Advsr Lc holds 15,855 shares. 155 are owned by Synovus.