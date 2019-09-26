Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stock Rose While Skytop Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Ngam Advisors LP Raised Ambev Sa (ABEV) Position by $685,228; Stock Rose

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 49,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 424,888 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.62 million, down from 474,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 1.20M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 171,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 650,700 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, up from 479,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.68. About 20.29 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $12.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR) by 17,360 shares to 168,985 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 79,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,537 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Lab Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 44.29% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KAR’s profit will be $52.05M for 16.03 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

