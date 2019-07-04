Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stock Rose While Corsair Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position; Trexquant Investment LP Has Lifted Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holding by $5.45 Million

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 54.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 13,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,955 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, down from 24,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 2.62 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 156.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 170,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 279,206 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, up from 108,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 1.97M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 14,909 shares to 49,909 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.82 per share. KAR’s profit will be $111.94 million for 7.51 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Opus Cap Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 17,512 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 1,850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Piedmont Advisors holds 9,125 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.35% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 11,286 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.97% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). First Hawaiian Natl Bank accumulated 9,943 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 103 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 1.12M shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 413,443 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Amg Funds Ltd Co has 1.17% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Alabama-based Regions Corporation has invested 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Aqr Management Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Goelzer Investment Mgmt Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 48,012 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Co reported 0.01% stake. Wallington Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, Indiana-based fund reported 56,770 shares. 36,819 were reported by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Liability. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 214,377 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 67,432 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 601,467 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 10,000 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 611,038 shares. Verition Fund Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 45,266 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.09% or 222,003 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 5,076 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sageworth Com has 1,531 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cornercap Counsel has 0.63% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

