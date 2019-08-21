Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stake Has Increased by Whitebox Advisors Llc; Clearline Capital LP Has Boosted Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Holding by $5.07 Million

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 18,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 198,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17M, up from 179,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 1.20M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 314.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 422,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 556,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, up from 134,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.83M market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 331,129 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN); 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results From Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Admin of ZILRETTA; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018; 06/03/2018 – FLEXION: ZILRETTA DATA SHOWS POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE PAIN RELIEF; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.6M; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 06/03/2018 Flexion Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting and the American Pain Society Annual Scientific Meeting

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 171,359 shares to 988,425 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 43,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,102 shares, and cut its stake in Contura Energy Inc.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why KAR Auction Stock Just Dropped 11% – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KAR Auction Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,025 are held by Meeder Asset Management Inc. Opus Gp Ltd Liability Com, Ohio-based fund reported 17,512 shares. Mawer Invest Mgmt, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 3.69 million shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,900 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has invested 0.02% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 105,604 were reported by Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd. Endurance Wealth Management Inc invested in 1,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd reported 0.03% stake. 30,400 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership reported 13,048 shares. Victory Management invested 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Putnam Investments Llc owns 160,708 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Com holds 15,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $225,372 activity. Arkowitz David bought $27,627 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) on Friday, May 31. COLELLA SAMUEL D bought $21,480 worth of stock. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $101,120 was bought by MERRIFIELD C ANN.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 81,751 shares to 70,681 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 204,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,971 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 16,668 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 47,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) or 8,619 shares. Cap World Investors stated it has 0.01% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Pdt Partners Ltd Liability Co accumulated 86,262 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mackay Shields stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Raymond James & Associate has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 199,715 shares. Wasatch Advisors invested in 0.14% or 1.02M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 10,158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc reported 207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0% or 2,200 shares. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Citadel Limited Co has 310,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Flexion Therapeutics Reports First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks With Rising Expectations – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Flexion Therapeutics Announces Product-Specific J Code (J3304) for ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Effective January 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flexion submits U.S. marketing application for repeat injections of Zilretta – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.