Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stake Boosted by Sarasin & Partners Llp; Scopus Asset Management LP Stake in Parker Hannifin (Call) (PH) Raised by $8.53 Million

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 229,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.67 million, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 2.92 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) (PH) by 99.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 49,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16 million, up from 50,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 1.42 million shares traded or 50.82% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv reported 8,065 shares. Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp reported 1.69 million shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Management Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 286,404 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 608,064 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Provident Investment invested 4.82% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Starboard Value LP reported 3.22% stake. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa reported 110,322 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Davidson Kempner Cap Management Lp holds 0.91% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 646,513 shares. Stifel Corporation has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Corsair Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 10,955 shares. Kj Harrison Prns reported 45,350 shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 104,379 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 3,463 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 264,262 shares to 571,515 shares, valued at $118.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,878 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) by 49,368 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $15.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Gp owns 2,905 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial has 283,507 shares. Invesco reported 639,799 shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.04% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Veritable Lp holds 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 3,374 shares. Principal Fin Group accumulated 0.14% or 857,261 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.07% or 48,003 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.02% or 3,067 shares. New York-based Bbr Prns Lc has invested 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Webster Savings Bank N A accumulated 246 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fragasso Group Incorporated invested in 0.6% or 16,323 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Comm has 0.04% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 21,038 shares. Harris Associates LP invested in 0.78% or 2.49M shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $355,325 activity. $150,178 worth of stock was sold by OBOURN CANDY M on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 319 shares valued at $54,806 was sold by Gentile Thomas C.