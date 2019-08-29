Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Lifted Position by $947,223 as Market Value Rose; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Position in General Dynamics (GD) Has Decreased by $11.27 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 18,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 198,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, up from 179,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.73. About 1.13 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics (GD) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc analyzed 66,667 shares as the company's stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 11,825 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 78,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $53.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $185.44. About 521,628 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 172,812 shares to 565,362 shares, valued at $40.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 245,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Entergy (NYSE:ETR).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86 million for 15.15 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 171,359 shares to 988,425 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 403,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.