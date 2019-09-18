Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Shareholder Fiera Capital Trimmed Stake by $1.12 Million as Stock Rose; Marriott Intl New Cl A (MAR) Stock Price Rose While Hartline Investment Raised Position by $338,800

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A (MAR) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 2,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 50,083 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03 million, up from 47,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.33. About 244,482 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marriott International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAR); 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – MARGIN PRESSURE CAUSED TO REDUCE COMMISSION RATES FOR MOST GROUP INTERMEDIARIES IN NORTH AMERICA TO 7% FROM 10%; 16/04/2018 – POST BANK IN BULGARIA SIGNS EU58M DEAL FOR MARRIOTT HOTEL; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Declares an Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS SEEING REALLY TIGHT CONSTRUCTION MARKETS

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 46,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 841,843 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.05 million, down from 888,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 972,528 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93 million and $418.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 9,969 shares to 12,775 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 4,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,440 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Commerce Ca reported 1.07 million shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Girard Prtn Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,775 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd, Vermont-based fund reported 2,522 shares. Endurance Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 125 shares. 80,448 are held by Norris Perne & French Llp Mi. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 40,940 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Vulcan Value Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.43 million shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Intact Mgmt invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Bowen Hanes And Inc reported 8,710 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Inc holds 1.14% or 54,516 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 20.97M shares. Next Financial Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,737 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability Com has 15,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 1,918 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 41,510 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 42,358 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) holds 3,573 shares. Westwood Holdg stated it has 430,746 shares. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 5,794 shares. Anchor Advsrs Lc stated it has 680,552 shares. Sg Americas Ltd holds 0% or 4,013 shares in its portfolio. Clarkston Prns Ltd Co holds 541,745 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Scotia Cap holds 33,579 shares. Kirr Marbach Ltd In stated it has 0.96% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 2.45M shares. Bessemer owns 0.23% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 2.72 million shares.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 30,635 shares to 39,486 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 112,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 737,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 44.29% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KAR’s profit will be $52.04 million for 16.81 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.