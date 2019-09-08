Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose; Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Holder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Lowered Position

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 54.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 13,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 10,955 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, down from 24,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.92. About 1.46 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 132,177 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 0.11% or 2.30 million shares. Utah Retirement Sys, a Utah-based fund reported 25,406 shares. Advisers Lc owns 34,964 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 25,212 shares. Philadelphia Financial Mgmt Of San Francisco Limited Liability has 3.37% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 390,276 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 3,463 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 0.03% or 1.43M shares. 853,875 were accumulated by River Road Asset Management Lc. Advisors Asset Management invested in 27,601 shares. Atria Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Dean Investment Associate Ltd Liability Company stated it has 17,010 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Three Peaks Capital Lc reported 87,873 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Limited Com holds 15,918 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Company has 11,497 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantum Cap Management, California-based fund reported 5,694 shares.

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 44.29% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KAR’s profit will be $52.08M for 16.62 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,708 shares to 43,308 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Inc owns 38,232 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 122,114 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Piedmont Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Macquarie Group Inc invested in 35,205 shares. Secor Capital Advisors LP owns 65,285 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Sei Invests Com owns 21,487 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 12,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Assocs Lc, New York-based fund reported 56,319 shares. Graybill Bartz And Associate Ltd stated it has 13,575 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Heitman Real Est Securities Llc stated it has 1.18% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 680,208 shares. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.2% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 28,860 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 18,089 shares.

