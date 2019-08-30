Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $676,872; Callahan Advisors Boosted Its Position in Kinder Morgan (KMI) as Stock Rose

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 54.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 13,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 10,955 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, down from 24,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 937,178 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 36,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 591,914 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, up from 554,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 7.81 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER REPEATS PREPARED TO LOOK AT MANY OPTIONS ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “KAR Board of Directors Approves IAA Salvage Auction Business Spin-Off – PRNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why KAR Auction Stock Just Dropped 11% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “KAR Announces SEC Declares IAA, Inc. Form 10 Effective – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why KAR Auction Services “Plummeted” 55.5% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,708 shares to 43,308 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 14,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.