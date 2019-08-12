Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Share Value Rose While Provident Investment Management Increased by $4.26 Million Its Stake; America Movil Adr (AMX) Stock Value Declined While Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Trimmed Stake

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 83,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 572,088 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35 million, up from 488,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 2.87 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (AMX) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 194,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 5.66M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.80M, down from 5.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in America Movil Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 959,613 shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion; 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16,750 shares to 338,915 shares, valued at $52.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,662 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 413,443 shares stake. Howe And Rusling accumulated 0% or 294 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 59,842 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 58,198 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 610,000 were reported by Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Gamco Investors Et Al, New York-based fund reported 448,050 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Ltd Company Ct owns 2.65 million shares or 4.51% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 146,990 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 15,007 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6,581 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 4,776 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Kj Harrison Incorporated reported 45,350 shares stake. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Ser Ma holds 0.01% or 451,935 shares.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Class A by 74,657 shares to 5.79 million shares, valued at $112.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 202,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

