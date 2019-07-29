Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holding Maintained by Sarasin & Partners Llp; Vista Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Position in Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) by $337,512 as Stock Rose

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 229,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.67 million, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 1.06 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500.

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 8,900 shares traded or 110.40% up from the average. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has risen 5.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 459,065 shares to 417,497 shares, valued at $79.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 264,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571,515 shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Commerce Ltd stated it has 259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 232 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 37,307 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 79 shares. 264,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability. Retirement Of Alabama owns 77,169 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt Ltd Ct reported 2.65 million shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Philadelphia Fincl Of San Francisco Ltd invested in 3.37% or 390,276 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 286,404 shares. Teton Advsrs holds 0.19% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 37,879 shares. Marathon Partners Equity Ltd Llc reported 0.57% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Pnc Financial Service owns 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 1,922 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 7,728 shares.

